As expected, Dr UN’s marriage to Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has officially come to an end on mutual grounds.

Speaking in a new video, the Ghanaian-born German-based socialite disclosed that her marriage to Dr UN was on contractual terms.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah explained that Dr UN agreed to marry her just for two weeks and the arrangement was made before she landed in Ghana from Germany.

According to Joyce Mensah, she wanted someone to keep her company in Ghana and she chose Dr UN who didn’t disappoint her and lived up to expectations throughout their brief romantic affair.

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador also heaped massive praises on DR UN for being an awesome person off the internet because she earlier perceived him to be a hostile figure.

She chided Ghanaians on the internet who have succeeded in painting Dr UN black to the world meanwhile he’s far from that and possesses a very gentle soul.

Dr Un and Joyce Mensah succeed in playing with the minds of millions of Ghanaians with their fake marriage.

They got the needed attention they wanted and made it into the headlines in the process.

Since they are both attention whores, I think it’s right to say they feel fulfilled with the buzz their fake wedding generated.

