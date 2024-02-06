type here...
“She’ll win Grammy”; Ghanaians jubilate as Kuami Eugene’s former house help, Mary, launches music career – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial former house help of multiple award winning Ghanaian highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, Mary, has proudly received the baton as she has embarked on her music career and is set to release her debut banger.

A video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram showcased Mary recording her song in the studio and giving Ghanaians hope of winning a Grammy Award through her music.

The studio session has sent social media on a frenzy with netizens applauding her for the initiative and eagerly anticipating its release.

After her dismissal, Mary revealed details about her time as a house help in Kuami Eugene’s house, including receiving a monthly salary of Ghc400.

This revelation stirred mixed reactions on social media and drew a response from the musician.

Checkout the video below

