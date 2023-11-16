Drama as wedding cake falls and scatters – Video

- Advertisement -

There was a mild drama at a wedding when the cake fell from the table it was placed on and got damaged.



In a viral video which got many reactions, the cake collapsed like a pack of cards as all efforts to save it proved abortive.



Everyone tried desperately to grab the cake and prevent it from falling, but it was already on the floor in the twinkling of an eye.

Netizens who saw the video blamed the person who placed the cake on a table with a single leg. The video was shared by @achiaablesing.

As of the publication of this article, the video had garnered over 500k views and well as 1.3k comments.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the video…

Sheriff Ismail145 – when u patronise event planner whr ur ex works

user Acheamful Grace – Revenge to my Ex bf



Abena Favour – The person who did this setup no go see heaven

user4827797953751 – this not matter of prayers the table isn’t good



Sarah Addo636 – Let’s give thanks to God bcos things happen for a reason

