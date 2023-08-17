Dubai agent who takes people’s money with the promise of getting them jobs receives severe beatings – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nemesis finally caught up with a Ghanaian Dubai agent who duped individuals with promises of lucrative job opportunities abroad, only to vanish once their money was obtained.



The dramatic incident, captured in a now-viral video, sheds light on the frustration and anger of victims who have fallen prey to the agent’s deceitful practices.

The video captures a group of men who have fallen victim to the fraudulent recruitment agency, delivering a swift form of street justice to the perpetrator.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor latest nude video



Armed with heavy sticks, they lashed the agent, seeking a form of restitution for the losses and broken promises they have endured.



The incident happened at a location where the victims had gathered and displayed a unified front against the man who had manipulated their hopes and dreams.

Apparently, the victims meticulously cornered the scammer to lash and teach him an unforgettable lesson.

The fraudster can be heard in the video shouting for help as his victims continued to lash him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor goes completely naked on social media again as she shows her raw body – Video

READ ALSO: Man takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching her cheating – Video