Dunkwa: Man hits and murders his girlfriend with cement blocks for cheating on him

- Advertisement -

Sad news coming in from Dunkwa on Offin confirms the death of a 25-year-old lady named Victoria Tettey.

According to a report by Otec FM, Victoria was murdered by her boyfriend who got angry after seeing pictures of her and another man on the mobile phone he recently bought for her.

Upon confronting her about the kind of relationship she shares with the other guy on her phone, Victoria denied ever having a romantic affair with the guy.

READ ALSO: Lady who was cursed by her taxi driver boyfriend dies

During a heated argument, Victoria hurriedly went to her sister’s house because he was trying to beat her up – But her infuriated lover followed her to continue with the quarrel.

Despite Victoria’s sister trying to calm the temperamental boyfriend, he went out to get a piece of cement block to smash on violently Victoria’s head.

She immediately went unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Taxi driver curses girlfriend to death for saying he’s no longer her class after taking care of her in school (Video)

READ ALSO: Taxi driver butchers his wife and her side guy to death after he caught them having intercourse