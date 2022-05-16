type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEagle prophet drops a very deadly prophecy about Abena Korkor (Video)
Entertainment

Eagle prophet drops a very deadly prophecy about Abena Korkor (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor - Eagle Prophet
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian cleric popularly known as Eagle Prophet has become the first and only man of God to drop a doom prophecy about bipolar Abena Korkor who has never trended on the internet on a good note.

Speaking in an interview, Eagle Prophet emphatically stated that the devil has possessed Abena Korkor hence she needs serious deliverance from a powerful man of God.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor drops her naked video

In the middle of the interview, Eagle Prophet additionally projected that Abena Korkor will personally end her own life by committing suicide.

Eagle Prophet further entreated Ghanaians not to desert Abena Korkor in these trying times before the obvious happens looking at how she has been trending on the internet off-late.

According to Eagle Prophet, Abena Korkor is a shining star and it’s the work of the devil not to make her great and powerful destiny never to manifest.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor shares pictures of her vagina

Subscribe to watch new videos

Abena Korkor’s madness pierced the roofs last week after she dropped her own nude videos on the internet.

She was brutally chastised by Ghanaians and even some social media users called for her immediate arrest for promoting nudity on the internet.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.2 ° F
    82.2 °
    82.2 °
    80 %
    3.3mph
    37 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News