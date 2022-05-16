- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian cleric popularly known as Eagle Prophet has become the first and only man of God to drop a doom prophecy about bipolar Abena Korkor who has never trended on the internet on a good note.

Speaking in an interview, Eagle Prophet emphatically stated that the devil has possessed Abena Korkor hence she needs serious deliverance from a powerful man of God.

In the middle of the interview, Eagle Prophet additionally projected that Abena Korkor will personally end her own life by committing suicide.

Eagle Prophet further entreated Ghanaians not to desert Abena Korkor in these trying times before the obvious happens looking at how she has been trending on the internet off-late.

According to Eagle Prophet, Abena Korkor is a shining star and it’s the work of the devil not to make her great and powerful destiny never to manifest.

Abena Korkor’s madness pierced the roofs last week after she dropped her own nude videos on the internet.

She was brutally chastised by Ghanaians and even some social media users called for her immediate arrest for promoting nudity on the internet.