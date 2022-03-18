- Advertisement -

Now that she has made it a hobby to name and shame all the prominent men who have had anything amorous to do with her – either factual or mere allegations – some public figures who have a reputation to protect have now become wary of Abena Korkor.

One of such persons is popular comedian Clemento Suarez, who has seemingly issued a disclaimer following a video of him and Abena Korkor eating from the same bowl.

This comes on the back of the recent Twitter storm she caused with her updated list of men who have been in bed with her.

The new list featured celebrated personalities like Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah among others.

In a footage uploaded to Abena Korkor‘s Instagram page, Clemento Suarez who was seated next to the bipolar patient is heard explaining why he was hanging out with her.

“I only came to eat food oo,” he said repeatedly in twi.

Watch the video below

Now everyone is trying their possible best to share what transpired between them and Abena Korkor before she finally names them as one of the people who have allegedly had sex with her.