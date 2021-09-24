- Advertisement -

The Effia Nkwanta Hospital has registered that it has not issued any medical records of Josephine Panyin Mensah.

Medical Director of the Hospital Dr Joseph Tambil reports to Empire News, the facility is expected to release the medical report about the victim now suspect to the police on Monday.

This goes contrary to police reports that the hospital has issued the medical reports of the 28-year-old at the controversy of the kidnapping and alleged extraction of her pregnancy.

“The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven’t issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters.” Tambil said.

Dr Joseph Tambil however disclosed that Josephine Mensah is in stable condition and responding to treatment and assured that the facility will not be compromised in its work.