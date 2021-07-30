- Advertisement -

Efia Odo who got the nicknamed Yaa Asantewaa for her role in the Fix The Nation campaign appears to have returned back to factory settings after she was caught on camera passionately kissing another woman.

In the video, the lady Efia Odo refers to as her partner in several status posts was inhaling some heavy smokes, and Efia Odo despite all that was sharing kisses with her.

SEE ALSO: Is Delaying blaming Afia Schwar for causing Moesha Boduong’s madness? Here is what she posted (Photo)

It’s unclear if indeed the unknown lady is her partner as advertises by her but she was kissing her as if her life depended on it. Meanwhile, netizens are claiming this confirms the long-held rumors that Efia Odo is a lesbian.

Watch The Video Below

Efia Odo, the Ghanaian socialite is one of the convenors of the #FixTheNation campaign which started from Twitter and spread across all the social media platforms.

The campaigners have a demonstration scheduled for 4th August 2021. They are putting pressure on the government to fix the numerous problems facing the country.

SEE ALSO: Hajia4Real speaks on Benedicta Gafah allegedly snatching her millionaire boyfriend

Her LGBT+ alert video comes at a time some 8 members of parliament led by Hon. Sam George is seeking to legalize stiff punishment for supporters of LGBT+.