Popular Ghanaian media personality, Delores Frimpong Manson has made a comment that seems to suggest she is laying the blame for Moesha Boduong’s current state of madness on friends who surrounded Moesha Boduong in her hay days.

There is folklore in most Ghanaian society that explains that the crab lost its head because of needless friendship and Delay has used that analogy to lay the blame on Moesha’s current sickness on her friends.

Moesha’s PA Samuel Nelson and Salma Mumin’s leak conversation

But because Afia Schwar was the person closest to Moesha Boduong, People are suggesting the post made by Delay was targeted at Afia Schwarzenegger, her sworn enemy.

Following the leak of an audio conversation between Moesha’s PA, Samuel Nelson, and Salma Mumin and Afia Schwarzener’s subsequent reaction, Delay posted an image with a crab on it and the inscription: ‘Why Crab Has No Head’. She then proceeded to add a thinking emoji to the post.

Check Out the Post Below

Is Delaying blaming Afia Schwar for Moesha’s madness

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has confirmed Moesha Boduong has indeed gone mad and has vented her anger on Salma Mumin for leaking the deadly audio conversation to disgrace Moesha.

Afia claims Salma knows Samuel Nelson is a drug addict and a liar, but she still listened to him and recorded the conversation that is now trending everywhere.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction to the audio below

Afia is yet to react to the subtle jab from Delay. GhPage will keep you updated.