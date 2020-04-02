Efia-Odo-puts-her-raw-boobs-on-display-in-a-live-video

Popular Ghanaian actress and Instagram video and photo model , Efia Odo born Andrea Owusu has done the unexpected after an alleged video of her and Kwesi Arthur popped and and trended online few days ago.

In a live Instagram video sighted, Efia Odo, unfortunately, saw her pointed black nipples slipped out during the live video session.

Her mess in the live video has sparked serious social media contention whether it was planned by her to do so or the nipples slipped from her crop top? The answer lies within her.

The vixen realizing how shagged she was at the moment and knowing well that some Ghanaians after seeing this will not let it slide quickly took to Twitter to to address it over there what happened in her live video.

“Can’t believe my nip popped out on my IG live and I continued. The amount of idgaf that’s in me is too much, God please let me care more” She Tweeted.

SEE BELOW HER LIVE IG VIDEO THE SAW HER NIPPLE SLIPPING: