Efia Odo spends millions to acquire a brand-new Maserati (Video)

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo, has welcomed the new year with a dazzling surprise – the proud ownership of a new car.

The actress took to her Snapchat account to share the exciting news, posting videos of herself behind the wheel and showcasing the sleek vehicle parked proudly at her home.

As congratulatory messages flood in from friends and fans, this marks Efia Odo’s second car in Ghana, adding another milestone to her already illustrious career.

Car Unveiling on Snapchat:

Efia Odo delightedly revealed her latest acquisition through a series of Snapchat videos, capturing the moment she cruised in her new car.

In a subsequent snap, the vehicle stood regally at her residence, accompanied by a caption that read, “my baby’s home,” indicating the actress’s deep affection for her new possession.

Reports suggest that this isn’t Efia Odo’s first foray into car ownership, as she reportedly owned another vehicle in 2023 before embarking on her journey to the U.S.

The double celebration of acquiring a car at the beginning of 2024 underscores the actress’s continuous successes.

Career and Achievements:

Efia Odo, renowned for her acting prowess, has faced occasional criticism from some quarters for not owning a car despite her flourishing showbiz career in Ghana.

However, with this recent acquisition, the actress has silenced critics and further solidified her position as a rising star in the industry.

Beyond acting, Efia Odo has demonstrated her versatility by working as a TV presenter and collaborating with prominent brands as an influencer.

Her impactful presence in the entertainment scene is currently highlighted as she takes the lead in the reality TV show “Gh Queens.” The show, which features other stars like Shatta Michy and Hajia 4 Reall, is gaining traction in its latest season.

Musical Pursuits:

In addition to her accomplishments in the world of film and television, Efia Odo is making waves in the music industry.

The talented artist has successfully released three songs, with her latest offering titled ‘Wo Be Di,’ an Amapiano track that has been well-received by her growing fan base.

While Efia Odo has not made an official statement about her new car acquisition, her elated posts on social media leave no room for doubt – she is undeniably thrilled about this latest achievement.

The snaps shared by the actress exude happiness and a sense of accomplishment, capturing a moment of personal triumph as she steps into the new year.

