Ellen White breaks the internet with mouth-watering photos – Netizens react

Popular Kumawood actress and producer, Ellen White has stormed the internet with raunchy photos of herself and her fans can’t keep calm.

The beautiful actress in the photos sighted was seen in a black hugging dress that complimented her fair skin colour.

She matched it with a pair of black shoes which made her look so cute and more adorable. The nature of her dress had a great effect on her as it exposed her huge shape.

See photos below;

Captioning the photo shared on social media she wrote; “Someone else’s enemy might be your OWN Helper ?Be careful how you fight battles that are not yours ???”.

Fans after seeing the hot photos are salivating on the actress already.

The photos after she shared has garnered massive reactions on social media; Check out some comments;

casewalker1233: “Herrrrrrr wow??? ….beauutifuull”

thebenedictaminta:”You’re looking gorgeous???”

3553jennifer: “??????my beautiful mummy ??????she is so beautiful and pure ??”

iamsweetmoda:”?????tell them increase the volume”

gifty.debrah: “Ahoufe paa nie. True true honey”