Emelia Brobbey breaks silence on reports of sleeping with her friends husbands and boyfriends

Emelia Brobbey has subtly reacted to the trending reports from the camp Diamond Appiah that has slept with all of her male friends as well as the husbands and boyfriends of her female friends.

In a recent audio that has gone viral, Diamond was heard saying that Emelia Brobbey has slept with all of her male friends.

According to Diamond Appiah, Emelia Brobbey is a very cheap female celebrity who has allowed all of her male friends to chop her for free.

This exclusive audio was played by Naana Brown who happens to be her former gossip partner but they are now beefing.

Apparently, Diamond Appiah appears to know all that is going on in the lives of other people except for hers.

Responding to these dirty allegations, Emelia has shared a picture of herself online with the caption “Love alone is enough”.

Clearly, Emelia isn’t concerned about Diamond’s ‘konkonsa’ about her because she’s perfectly loved at home.

