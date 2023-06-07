Nana Ama has a hand in Suzzy William’s death – Diamond Appiah alleges in a leaked audio

- Advertisement -

In a new treacherous audio that has gone viral, Diamond Appiah made controversial statements suggesting that actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown played a role in the tragic death of Suzzy Williams.

Suzzy Williams, a talented Ghanaian actress lost her life in a car accident in Labadi, Accra at just 23 years of age.

The accident occurred on September 8, 2005, around 1:30 in the morning while she was in a car with her boyfriend on the La-Nungua route.

Due to Suzzy’s fame, Ghana’s Art Centre declined the opportunity to give her an open burial fearing that no venue could be able to accommodate the large number of expected mourners.

In memory of Suzzy Williams and to assist accident victims financially, the Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund was established.

Nana Ama McBrown, a close companion of Suzzy, was involved in its creation.

On January 30, 2013, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband were also involved in a car accident that posed a significant threat to their lives.

Nana Ama McBrown still carries a visible scar on her arm from the accident, which limits her arm’s mobility.

In the controversial audio, Diamond Appiah implicated Nana Ama McBrown, suggesting that she played a vital secret role in Suzzy Williams’ untimely demise.

The audio has generated widespread attention and discussion.

@Shelovesstonebwoy – May God forgive you evil soul Diamond Abaaaaa Abaaa Abaaaa, you see the juju you took me to has over u. My back to sender will destroy you all oo oo

@ItsAsantewaaofficial – Naana Brown you too is kk …if u ain’t a gossip I dnt think she will have the time to be sending u all this …married woman who has time for hears says aaaah ba ..dnt you have work to do yourself

@Kuks_ed – Is Diamond able to sleep at all eeei. Sikani aa )w) time sei??

