Ghanaian gospel musician and fashionista, Empress Gifty, has shown off her new gold teeth in a video that has been spotted on her Ig page.

In this video, a dentist-cum-a blacksmith can be seen working on Empress Gifty’s one precious mouth ornament.

In the other part of the video, Empress Gifty was dancing while her husband Mr Hopeson Adorye watched her admiration during her enstoolment as a King in the Igbo community of Ghana.

This video has got many Ghanaians talking about the gospel diva once again because she recently trended in the news for a bad reason after wearing a skimpy dress to perform at Stonebwoy’s Asahaiman to the world concert.

Watch the video below to know more…

One would ask, why will a gospel star whose primary focus should be about the success of the word christ in the world be so fascinated about worldly things?

Well, these modern-day Christians unlike the disciples of Christ are more interested in massaging wealth than spreading the word of God!