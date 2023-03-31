- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel star professionally known as Empress Gifty – Has shared a video of herself on social media bitterly lamenting over how some people on social media deliberately provoke stars.

According to the gospel diva, one social media user took to the comments section of a harmless post she shared on her Instagram page to ridicule her over her sister’s death.

As explained by pained Empress Gifty, her only crime was to share a picture of herself looking happy and beautiful.

This notorious social media user took to the comments section of her post to mock her over her sister’s death and also drop a paragraph of disparaging comments about her.

In the video, Empress Gifty claimed that the troll ignorantly told her to stop spending heavy sums of monies on clothes, vacations and shoes and use such funds to take care of her late sister’s kids.

She immediately got emotional and decided to teach the troll an unforgettable lesson by raining curses on him and his entire generation.

Empress Gifty disclosed that she fervently prayed to God to impoverish the troll and his next generation.

She also used the opportunity to warn others who have stealth plans of dropping negative comments under her posts to be careful because she’s vengeful and curses easily.

