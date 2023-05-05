Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has thrown indirect jabs at Nana Ama Mcbrown in a self-made video that has since taken over social media trends.

Although Empress Gifty didn’t mention any name in her self-made video but Ghanaians who have come across it have strongly suggested that she made the short clip with Mcbrown in mind.

As advised by Empress Gifty in the video which has now gone rife on various media platforms and received mixed reactions from Ghanaians – Former employees who talk ill about their former employers are very ungrateful.

She advised that since no one knows tomorrow, it will be very prudent for ex-employees (Nana Ama Mcbrown) to say less about tier former bosses because they might need their help once again.

In the same video, Empress Gifty further added that ingratitude has a deep and long story hence we should all learn to say less after parting ways with our former bosses.

As we all know, Mcbrown has granted several interviews after her infamous exit at UTV – And in most of the interviews, she made indirectly hinted that she was treated with disdain at her former workplace.

Alot of Ghanaians have tagged Mcbrown as ungrateful and this fresh advice from Empress Gifty also suggests the same.

