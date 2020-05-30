Two of Ghana’s rap giants, Eno Barony and AMG Medikal met to show off what they got in terms of rap, dropping some heavy and ‘dope’ punchlines.

The two appeared on Hitz FM in a separate interview with Andy Dosty. The rap battle was compiled by Hitz FM after both gave some heavy flow.

In the freestyle, AMG Medikal didn’t disappoint his fans as he did what he’s noted for though it was the shortest freestyle by him.

Rap goddess Eno Barony also had a lengthy time freestyling dropping some serious and unabated flow. She’s good!

WATCH THE RAP BATTLE BELOW;

For the commentators: Who killed the best? Who are you going for as the best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.