Ghana’s finest female rapper, Eno Barony has once again shown her rap prowess in her ‘Argument Done’ diss song to Sista Afia and Medikal.

The Rap Goddess threw punch upon punches at Sista Afia and Medikal following rumours that the AMG rapper wrote the former’s ‘U Got Nerves’ diss song for her.

In the song, Eno told Sista Afia that if she’s body-shaming her saying she should join the next Season of Di-Asa, then they both have to apply since they are all plus-sized.

She added that Sista Afia’s heavy breasts are serving as a sweeping tool for the floor.

Angry Eno spitting bars like fire hit hard on AMG Medikal. She threw a challenge to Medikal to face her if he has balls and stop hiding behind someone to throw jabs.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Herr! this is serious. Eno is indeed the King of Queens in the rap game.