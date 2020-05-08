- Advertisement -

Actress cum Musician Yaa Jackson has declared that she has seen the true light, therefore, she is forsaking her past life.

According to her, she made up her mind because of the numerous deaths happening these days across the world most especially after Kumawood most talented actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s sudden death.

The Kumawood actress, who has been gaining fame with her growing risque personality on social media, shared photos of herself decently dressed in a long white dress.

Captioning her picture shared on social media she wrote;

“Past life over. Recognized my saviour now and in him is life. I’m more than aware now we will die and leave everything on this earth.

My repentance is because of the Death happening across the world now. Save me, Daddy Jesus???”

Only if she truly has repented, Glory to God.