AMG rapper Medikal seems to be doing everything possible to start a beef with female rapper Eno Barony.

Over the years, the two rappers have been claiming supremacy in the rap industry and have even thrown punches at each other in the past through their songs.

Medikal in recent times is trying his best to call-out Eno Barony out for a rap battle and has claimed that he would ‘murder’ her when they engage in a face-off.

According to him, Eno Barony is a confused rapper and even though she is good when it comes to rapping but she is not in his class.

He disclosed that they a both on a different level but Eno Barony is way low his level because she is a female rapper and she needs to understand that point.

Medikal stated that there are male rappers and female rappers and is high time Eno understands that she is a female and can’t compete with men.

Eno is yet to respond to Medikal.

Watch the video below:

