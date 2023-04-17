The lookalike of King Promise has revealed that the musician bought him a Hisense phone even though he requested an iPhone 12.

The doppelganger whose real name is Richard and hails from the Central Region had an exclusive interview with Ghpage where he made some revelations.

According to him, his nickname is Rovers GH but the King Promise junior came as a result of his striking resemblance with the “Oh Yeah’ hitmaker adding that he is a king in his family so his new name is something normal to him.

He revealed that he started imitating King Promise way back in 2017 when he was in Senior High school.

On how he got a phone from King Promise, he disclosed that someone stole his phone from a car and due to that he wasn’t going on Tiktok to share new videos so he thought of a plan to get a new phone.

The plan was to do anything within his power to make sure King Promise gets him a phone so the first thing he did was to record himself holding a bible and on his knees begging for a phone but that didn’t work.

He repeated the same act but this time with the Quran and that is what worked for him.

King Promise responded to that video saying he was going to get him the phone so he shouldn’t worry.

Fast forward he received a phone from his team it wasn’t the iPhone 12 or 13 he requested and was expecting but rather a Hisense phone.

Though he wasn’t happy at first they explained to him that King Promise is the brand ambassador of Hisense and it wouldn’t nice for him to buy a different brand of the phone for him.

Watch the video below:

