It’s evident that rapper Asem really wants to get back to the music scene again. All he does is just to throw shots at big names in the industry.

Asem in his latest tweet has disclosed that female Ghanaian rapper, Eno Barony is a better artiste and writer than a lot of male rappers in GH.

According to him, Sarkodie and other rappers can not match levels with self-acclaimed mother of all rappers and the Queen of Gh rap Eno Barony.

He noted that the female rapper has been doing her best so far as rap is concerned and she needs to be commended for that.

Sharing his thoughts on his Twitter page, Asem wrote:

“Not only is Eno a better rapper than sokoi she’s actually a better artiste and writer than a lot of the male rappers on that side she’s been grinding for a long time she deserves her roses ? because she’s female you people want to discredit her as a rapper why? She’s really Dope”.

See screenshot below:

Do you think Asem’s claims are true? or he’s just trying to get back at Sarkodie? Share your thoughts with us.