Eno's song is indeed nonsense - Afia Schwarzenegger
Eno’s song is indeed nonsense – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia-Schwar-Eno-Barony
Eno Barony moments ago released the much anticipated diss song ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ which already has received massive airplay across all media platforms.

The song which was expected by many to be 100% diss to Medikal had a different twist. It didn’t go as expected. After it’s release there have been serious reactions on social media.

One person to drop the first reaction to the song after it’s release on social media is the self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to her, the song is trash. Afia Schwar said she was expecting Eno Barony to deliver some heavy punchlines only to be disappointed by her weak and slow punches.

She also stated that Sister Derby’s verse on the song is below standard, with the only one partially impressing being Strongman.

Airing her views on social media she wrote;

“Oh Nooooo, but why, Call the musicians and their dance here…
The discipline committee wants to find out whose idea it was!!!”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Afia Schwarzenegger believes Eno could have done better since she really hyped the song for days.

