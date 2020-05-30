The issue between eShun and Stephen Mensah, her former manager and boyfriend is getting hotter and more revealing by day.

eShun after her ex-manager came out to refute all claims by the latter has dropped fresh allegations against him in a new video.

The ‘Someone Loves Me’ hit-maker revealed how her ex-boyfriend and manager disrespected her mother, family, and herself. This she seeks that Stephen corrects and show some respect to her parents.

In the video sighted, eShun reacted to Stephen’s claims that she told him she was no longer interested in having her social media accounts back after he asked her to pay an amount before he releases them.

She said there were no certain conditions attached to her not showing interest in the accounts. She recalled asking Stephen Mensah to change her name if he was not ready to hand the accounts back to her.

According to her, this condition given to the Quophi Mens Muziq CEO has not been acted upon as he has still maintained her name depicting her as the account owner. Queen eShun urged Stephen Mensah to respect the name ‘Eshun’ which is her father’s name.

eShun again disclosed that she on countless times helped him to get prominence during his radio show at Radio Central.