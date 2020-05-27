type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Eshun shares her ordeal in the hands of her Ex-Manager & fiance

By Mr. Tabernacle
Eshun-1
Eshun shares her ordeal in the hands of her Ex-Manager & fiance
Ghanaian female singer and songwriter Ethel Esi Eshun popularly known as eShun goes raw in her latest interview detailing the bad experience she encountered in the hands of her ex-manager.

The songstress speaking in her interview revealed that she is no more with her former label, Quophimens Musiq managed by Stephen Mensah adding that she parted ways with the label on contract expiry terms.

Taking minds back, Steven Mensah in an interview some time ago revealed that eShun is ungrateful after he saved her from being destitute to become the music icon she is today after he spent over 5 billion cedis in her music career.

Eshun months after she went away has fully bounced back disclosing the torture and depression she went through when she was with her former manager who also then coupled as her lover.

According to Eshun, her ex-manager and fiance, Steve verbally abused and tortured to the point she lost her self-esteem adding that the maltreatment caused her to cheat twice on him because she wanted a way out of her terrible relationship.

She opined her former boss and lover tried to take control of her life and imprison her dreams in life.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Eshun also revealed that upon all the shows she played she never asked or received a penny from her ex-manager, Steve.

