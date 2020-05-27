type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Never establish your business in a village – Kennedy Agyapong warns

By Qwame Benedict
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as warned businessmen and women never to think of establishing businesses in any village.

According to Kennedy, establishing a business in a village won’t yield any positive result because the people who have been tasked to run the business would collapse it. 

He disclosed that those people in the villages are very smart when it comes to stealing. 

“The moment you establish the business in that village, they think you are stupid. The villagers…you think you are going to create jobs for them [but they think] you are stupid,” he said.

He added that those folks would make sure they mess you and your business up. 

“They will mess you up,” he stressed.

Using himself as an example, he narrated how a fish pond and other businesses in villages were handled leading to its collapse. 

He believes that “any person who wants to be serious in life” should leave the village for a bigger town or city “and start hustling”.

The MP challenged his host: “If you are serious, I will invite you [to] my village to come and work there”.

