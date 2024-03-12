Evangelist mu Cinderella – Ghanaians troll Diana Asamoah wotowoto for wearing a parachute (Video)

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is currently been trolled on social media for the Cinderella type of clothes she wore for this year’s Abba Gospel Program.

As seen in a set of trending videos, Diana Asamoah was wearing a well-tailored dress which swept the floor like Cinderella.

Despite looking very glam, a set of trolls have taken it upon themselves to make a mockery out of Diana Asmoah’s top-notch fashion.

Commenting on Diana Asamoah’s trending outfit, @AmaPat on TikTok for instance commented – “Gospel mu Cinderella”

Netizens Reactions…

Dell D567 – eiiiii God in Heaven thank you this woman didn’t start this kind of life early

DeepGray????? – I don’t know what to type mpo

Because of Christ ? – This is too much. what actually are we looking for. Are we to win souls or to damage souls

patty – ah no wonder I was going to get this material but they told me s3 ashorto, s33 na mama Diana aK)fa ne nyinaaa

Yeboah Bismark521 – one of the Nana Addo achievement transform gospel singer to slay queen

