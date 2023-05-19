Exclusive videos from Tracey Boakye’s plush and expensive christening ceremony for her son surface online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

East Legon landlady, Tracey Boakye, has taken over social media trends with the expensive and plush christening ceremony she held for her son (Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah) just a few hours ago.



The Kumawood big girl is at it again, organising the biggest outdooring for her new baby, Kwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Prior to this, Tracey had been making noise about the christening of her son on social media about a week ago.

As seen in the lovely video, everything put together so far is good and beautiful and outwardly very expensive!

The video of the decor for the program is screaming nothing but cash! Tracey has indeed gone all out for her son’s christening.

Tracey and her hubby Frank Badu Ntiamoah also dressed to kill to make the ceremony a very classy one.

