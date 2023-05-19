Home Entertainment Exclusive videos from Tracey Boakye’s plush and expensive christening ceremony for...

Exclusive videos from Tracey Boakye’s plush and expensive christening ceremony for her son surface online

By
Armani Brooklyn
-
Exclusive videos from Tracye Boakye's plus and expensive christening for her son surface online

The Kumawood big girl is at it again, organising the biggest outdooring for her new baby, Kwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Prior to this, Tracey had been making noise about the christening of her son on social media about a week ago.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah

As seen in the lovely video, everything put together so far is good and beautiful and outwardly very expensive!

The video of the decor for the program is screaming nothing but cash! Tracey has indeed gone all out for her son’s christening.

Tracey and her hubby Frank Badu Ntiamoah also dressed to kill to make the ceremony a very classy one.

Watch the video below to know more…

