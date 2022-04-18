type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFadda Dickson puts his cars and house on display
Entertainment

Fadda Dickson puts his cars and house on display

By Armani Brooklyn
Fadda Dickson
- Advertisement -

Despite Media’s Fadda Dickson has shown that he’s very rich like the popular business moguls we know but he prefers to stay lowkey.

The media guru has shared a set of lovely pictures on his socials flaunting his all-yellow Lamborghini and big compound.

As we all know, Fadda Dickson is a lover of designer clothes and shoes hence he didn’t disappoint at all with his expensive drip.

In some of the photos, he simply sat on top of his luxury-fast car while in the others, he simply posed beside it.

Fadda Dickson’s loyalty and support to famed Ghanaians businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite have really paid off.

He serves as an example to the youths that hard work and loyalty are very important if one wants to g far in life.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 18, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    1.9mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News