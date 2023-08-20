Family of the lady GH guy dated for 10 years and dumped to marry another woman ‘curses’ – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The social media landscape in Ghana is buzzing with the news of the recent union between a Ridwan and socialite Awurama.



Their wedding ceremony, held yesterday, has captured the attention of many.

The aftermath of their union has been accompanied by a series of intriguing controversies that have both fascinated and puzzled the public.

Apparently, the union between Ridwan and Awurama was nothing short of opulent.

Describing the traditional wedding ceremony as “plush” hardly does justice to the grandeur and extravagance that marked the occasion.

READ ALSO: GH man dumps lady he dated for 10 years to marry another woman after making it big (Video)



The celebration was a spectacle that radiated joy, bringing together family, friends, and well-wishers to witness the union of two individuals deeply in love.

However, a cloud of controversy hovers over this fairy-tale-like affair.



Reports have emerged that Ridwan, prior to his marriage to Awurama, had made a commitment of marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Serwaa.



Allegations suggest that this promise was not upheld, leading to a trail of broken expectations and bruised emotions.

Ridwan’s history with Serwaa dates back to their younger years. The two reportedly embarked on a romantic journey when Serwaa was a mere 19 years old and she’s now 29.

Feeling used and betrayed, one of Maame Serwaa’s aunties has stormed the internet to rain indirect curses on Ridwan and Awurama.

In a trending video, Serwaa’s aunty firmly stated that Awurama used juju to snatch Ridwan from Serwaa.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s trending nude video

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa goes semi-nude on social media – Video