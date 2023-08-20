GH man dumps lady he dated for 10 years to marry another woman after making it big (Video)

- Advertisement -

On social media, stories often unfold that capture the attention and imagination of netizens. Such is the case with the recent wedding of a young Ghanaian man named Ridwan to his newfound love, Awurama.



The trending love story has garnered fascination and debate, shedding light on the complexities of relationships, promises, and personal growth.

According to reports from various sources, Ridwan’s journey to the altar has been anything but straightforward.

Allegedly, he had once promised his former girlfriend, Maame Serwaa, that they would tie the knot but has dumped her to walk down the aisle with another lady.



As alleged, Ridwan and Maame Serwaa embarked on a romantic journey when Maame Serwaa was just 19, and a decade later, their paths have diverged.

According to rumours, Awurama vowed to “snatch” Ridwan from Maame Serwaa and she has sued juju to do exactly that – This allegation has added an element of intrigue to the story

Ridwan’s decision to break the alleged promise with Maame Serwaa and pursue a new relationship with Awurama has ignited a flurry of discussions across social media platforms.

