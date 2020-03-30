Family-who-tried-to-escape-the-lockdown-in-Accra-involved-in-a-gory-accident

- Advertisement -

A family of five is reported to be in a critical condition after involving in a gruesome accident in an attempt to escape the Accra 2 weeks lockdown to New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

In our findings, the family was traveling from Accra to New Edubiase. The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning (4 am) along the Mankessim – New Edubiase stretch.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties in the accident but photos show it was a serious one.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE ACCIDENT SCENE: