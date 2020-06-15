Fella Makafui goes hard on fan who calls her a gold digger

- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui has hit back real hard at a fan who called her a gold digger on twitter. Fella Makafui, now Mrs. Frimpong, and husband Samuel Adu Frimpong known in the music circles as Medikal from the genesis of their relationship have been victims of cyberbullying.

The couple at a point in their relationship was arguably the most famous couple with the duo constantly giving fans and critics something to talk about.

Controversy seems to follow them everywhere even to the day of their nuptial ceremony when Fella passed out and later claimed it was a prank on husband Medikal.

Also, Fella and Sister Derby, Medikal’s ex, have been involved in somewhat a ”silent” beef with both celebrities recording songs and throwing subliminal shots at each other after Fella and Medikal’s union.

The couple has on several occasions explained that social media trolling does not get to them and all they do is kill haters with their success.

In a new tweet expressing her love for her hubby, Fella wrote, “My husband is a blessing to me and everyone around him… How lucky I am… Love you Zaddy”.

The trolls were at their usual best with a fan by name Baby Girl @Pipoinzaghi87 sarcastically commenting “If he no get money aa anka you go say dat?”.

Fella who seemed pissed by the utter disrespect called the fan shallow for thinking she is a gold digger who only goes where the money goes. In response, she tweeted, “soo shallow of u”.

The actress served the fan a piece of her own dish.