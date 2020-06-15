type here...
Medikal features Kennedy Agyapong on his upcoming EP

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy-Agyapong-and-Medikal
The bond between AMG Medikal and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has moved to a whole new positive level.

The rapper and politician have joined forces to hit the studio and have recorded a song together.

The new song which is yet to be released will be off Medikal’s new Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Island’.

Medikal, sharing the good news to fans ans followers on social media said the tracklist four of his ‘Island EP’ features the Member of Parliament.

He wrote; “Track 4 features Hon Kennedy Agyapong on #IslandEp guess the title ?.”

See screenshot below;

Good Vibe there. We are all in anticipation for a great tune from the two, likely the biggest to drop so far in Ghana. Watch Out!

Source:GHPAGE

