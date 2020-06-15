- Advertisement -

The bond between AMG Medikal and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has moved to a whole new positive level.

The rapper and politician have joined forces to hit the studio and have recorded a song together.

READ ALSO: Bulldog threatens to sue Ghana Police over wrongful arrest and defamation

The new song which is yet to be released will be off Medikal’s new Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Island’.

Medikal, sharing the good news to fans ans followers on social media said the tracklist four of his ‘Island EP’ features the Member of Parliament.

He wrote; “Track 4 features Hon Kennedy Agyapong on #IslandEp guess the title ?.”

READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone drops some bars to address Shatta Wale’s chant that ‘Hiplife boys are poor’

See screenshot below;

Good Vibe there. We are all in anticipation for a great tune from the two, likely the biggest to drop so far in Ghana. Watch Out!