As Shatta Wale would say “In every disgrace, there’s grace”. The young guy who went viral on the local digital space during Ghana’s 1st-leg game with Nigeria inside the Baba Yara Sports stadium has gotten a sponsorship with an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar.

Recall that in the viral-hilarious video, the guy was captured eating and crying at the same at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a separate video, he was again seen in a jubilant mood after the Black Stars got the better of Nigeria in the second leg to qualify for the World Cup.

Having gone viral for his antics, the video was spotted by former Ghana U20 star Karim Sadat, who disclosed that a friend of his is interested in sponsoring the fan’s trip to Qatar for the World Cup to support the Blackstars.

The Halmstads forward, therefore, used his Twitter page to appeal to the general public to help him find the said fan.

“Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar for the World Cup,” the footballer tweeted.

Good morning ???. Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar ?? for the World Cup. #BringBackTheLove #FIFAWorldCup #GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/0CcgE2HzKt — Sadat Karim (@karimsadat_gh) March 30, 2022

In other news, President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised a “special package” for players of the Black Stars and technical staff following their successful World Cup qualification campaign.

Ghana advanced to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the away goals rule after holding rival Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday, after the first leg finished goalless.