Father of Tyron Iras Marghuy, one of the Rastafarian students whose denial of admission at Achimota School sparked a national debate, has accused his son of assaulting him yesterday

Mr Tereo Marghuy claims Tyron has always been very disobedient even before the infamous admission saga made the family popular.

But despite all the sacrifices he made to secure his admission to the school through the courts, Tyron has not changed towards him.

Accusing the son of attacking him in a video he posted on social media, he said Tyron had an argument with his sister and as he tried to intervene, his young son slashed his hand.

In the video sighted by GHPage on social media, the father showed the injured hand with blood and deep cuts which he claims to have been inflicted on him by Tyron.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV earlier this morning, Mr Tereo defended his son against the wild allegations that he smokes weed.

He defended the actions of his son by saying that he was only going through a phase of “manliness” and that he didn’t mean to portray him as a bad boy.

Mr Tereo further emphatically stated that his son has never used any of the popular hard drugs and he’s certain he has no intention of using any of such in the future