Father of the late Sherrif Imoro who was stabbed to death at Taifa in Ashaiman has spoken for the first time following his son’s tragic death.

Speaking in an interview with one of the Accra-based media houses, the grieving father categorically stated that his son was murdered.

According to the mourning father, he has been told by an eye witness that his son was stabbed by some thugs who forcefully took his phone after committing the heinous crime.

Talking about the reports of the son’s age and two girlfriends’ saga which is currently trending on social media – He entreated all Ghanaians to ignore the unsubstantiated hearsay because there’s no truth in them as purported in the media.

He lamented over the fact that he has lost a precious jewel and potential financial supporter because he was expecting his late son to take care of his younger sibling as he promised after successfully passing out from military training and was stationed at Sunyani to work.

Watch the video below to know more…

At about 4 am on Tuesday, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed Ashaiman and subjected residents who were sleeping in their homes to various forms of abuse over the alleged murder of their colleague.

Videos trending on social media capture the angry soldiers armed with ammunition, tanks and a helicopter as they descended on the town to fish out the assailants.

The footages tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

