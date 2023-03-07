type here...
Soldier murdered in Ashaiman allegedly went to visit his girlfriend

Insider alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
A new report concerning the death of the 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani who was tragically murdered in Ashaiman last Saturday alleges that he went to visit his girlfriend and lost his life in her room.

According to an insider, the late Sherif Moro was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s other lover.

The bearer of the news who can be identified on Facebook as Fidelis Yusif Bogobiri explained that the soldier’s girlfriend’s other lover was given a tip-off by some community members that his fiance was cheating on him.

Photos of the soldier who was murdered in Ashaiamn

Since he was additionally told that Sherif normally comes to sleep at his woman’s place, he ambushed him at dawn with some friends and stabbed him from behind his neck leaving him to die in a pool of blood.

Contrary to the trading claims that the soldier was robbed and killed by armed robbers, Fidelis insists otherwise as she maintains the soldier was gruesomely murdered by his girlfriend’s other partner who is currently on the run together with the other assailants.

Watch the video below to know more…

At about 4 am on Tuesday, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed Ashaiman and subjected residents who were sleeping in their homes to various forms of abuse over the alleged murder of their colleague.

Videos trending on social media capture the angry soldiers armed with ammunition, tanks and a helicopter as they descended on the town to fish out the assailants.

The footages tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

Parts of Ashaiman were forced into a curfew as residents were prevented from going out while some were scared to step out due to the brutalities meted out to anyone they see.

Some eyewitnesses who recounted their experiences described the scenes as scary.

    Source:Ghpage

