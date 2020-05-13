LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

By RASHAD
0
Eno Barony - Fella Makafui, Medikal's wife
Eno Barony - Fella Makafui, Medikal's wife
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a tweet.

This was after Eno Barony released a diss song for Sister Afia but used 90% of the time to throw crazy jabs at Medikal.

SEE ALSO: Angry Medikal slaps Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

Eno Barony claims it’s Medikal who is hiding behind Sister Afia to throw jabs at female rappers in Ghana. She claims Medikal is the ghostwriter for Sister Afia.

Not only that, Eno Barony alleged Sister Afia sleeps with a lot of the guys in the industry just for a featured and as usual, Medikal’s name popped up.

Well, Medikal wouldn’t take the insult just like that. He quickly went on Twitter and wrote that he won’t waste his time beefing a woman especially someone that looks like a corpse

Well, Netizens are fighting the battle for Eno Barony after she was described as a corpse. According to social media users, Medikal has obviously not paid much attention to the woman sleeping in his bed.

SEE ALSO: Pastor Love reacts to claims that he hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy

From nowhere, photos of Fella Makafui truly looking like corpse surfaced on social media to make a point.

Of all the pictures, one really went viral. In that picture, Netizens claim she looks like a rotten corpse.

Check out the photo below

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

Chaley, these streets are not safe oo. Boys no get chill koraaa lol

