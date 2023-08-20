type here...
Maame Serwaa reacts for the first time to reports of sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband

By Armani Brooklyn
According to reports, Maame Serwaa and Ohene dated for 10 years and the Accra big boy had assured her of marriage.

Unfortunately, he dumped her a few months ago only to marry another beautiful lady known as Awurama in a plush wedding ceremony.

Amidst the rumours and attacks on Ohene for making a fool out of Maame Serwaa – The Accra big boy has accused Maame Serwaa of sleeping with Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband.

Ghanaians react as Mcbrown's husband gets accused of chopping Maame Serwaa

Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

Reacting to the allegations, Maame Serwaa has taken to her IG stories to share a new picture of herself rocking a beautiful pink outfit looking all glam.

This is to tell the whole world that she’s not perturbed about the heavy allegations thrown at her.

