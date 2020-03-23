- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and the wife of rapper Medikal Fella Makafui has run off social media after some netizens trolled her.

Her trolling on social media started soon after her wedding where she fainted and came to announce that she was just pranking Medikal.

Soon after she was again flaunting a Mercedez Benz car with a customized number plate gifted to her by her husband Medikal but it was later discovered that the car was actually registered in Medikal’s name that made social media users descend on her again.

That didn’t end there as a photo and a video of her without make-up surfaced showing her real face which also got people laughing at her for her rough face that she has been hiding with make-up.

Well, seems she has taken too much and has decided to go off social media so she can avoid more trolls from people.

In her last post she shared: “Every now and then, i just distance myself from social media and enjoy real life…Propably my last post .. All you gonna get is my businesses.. But just in case i’m in a good mood like the past three day, i will feed u a bit .. All our businesses (@beautybyfellamakafui @fmfellamakafui @fella_wineandliquor) will be operating seriously from Monday !! Just in case you see me in my new car, just shout mrs frimpong but don’t come close coro coro”

See screenshot below: