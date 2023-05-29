type here...
Fight breaks out during introduction as bride’s uncle brings fresh marriage list (video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A family’s customary marriage introduction rite ended in a fight due to a last-minute request by the bride’s uncle.

It was alleged that the groom’s family fulfilled all of the bride price requirements and transported the things to his fiancée’s family home for the wedding rituals.

The bride’s uncle arrived with a second list, which he said must be checked off before he will allow his niece to marry her long-time boyfriend.

A video which surfaced on social media shows the moment the uncle and another relative were throwing punches and fighting local karate.

A few of the guests gasped in shock and laughed, while others attempted to break up the fight.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

