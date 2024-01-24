First adorable photos of Thomas Partey’s newborn daughter surfaces online; Ghanaians react

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have welcomed a bouncy baby girl. The first pictures of their newborn daughter have surfaced on social media.

The pictures of the newborn daughter of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson were shared on the Instagram stories of the latter.

In her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of her showing off her baby bump and noted that it was the last one she took before delivering their bouncy baby girl.

READ ALSO: Young guy caught trying to use his girlfriend for sakawa (Video)

The famous model then shared a picture of their daughter sleeping in her sleep-tight baby bed with the baby’s cute hands gripping the finger of the Arsenal player while his girlfriend’s hand rested on the bed.



In another picture, Janine Mackson carried their daughter across her chest and took a mirror selfie with her with her iPhone Pro Max, while beaming with smiles.



However, the name, when and where she was born, and other details regarding their bundle of joy have not been released yet, but congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple on social media.

READ ALSO: Popular pastor murders female church member and buries her remains inside his church for rituals (Video)

READ ALSO: Husband demands 1.5 billion from wife after DNA test revealed he isn’t the biological father of their 8-year-old child