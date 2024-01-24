type here...
Popular pastor murders female church member and buries her remains inside his church for rituals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A popular Nigerian pastor has been nabbed by the police for murdering one of his female church members, a mother of five burying her remains inside his church for rituals.

According to the pastor, he was made to commit the heinous crime based on the instructions of their secret society leader.

He explained that he placed the remains of his victim inside a big calabash after removing her head and hands and later buried the lifeless body inside his church just to get more members.

Speaking with the media, the pastor confessed to committing the crime and additionally claimed that he regrets his actions.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the mother of five was secretly dating the pastor who’s also an accounting and commerce teacher.

Source:GHpage

