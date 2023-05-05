First wife becomes the lesbian partner of her hubby’s second wife

- Advertisement -

A wife has anonymously confessed that she has fallen in love with her hubby’s second wife.

In her anonymous confession, she disclosed that her hubby’s second wife was formerly a hookup girl whom they invited and paid to have a threesome with them.

After some time, her husband who’s a sex freak decided to marry her so that they could enjoy themselves legally.

According to the woman, she gradually fell in love with the second wife because she’s good at intercourse as compared to her husband who has never made her reach orgasm.

Now, they sometimes add sleeping pills to their husband’s food so that he’ll have a deep sleep so that they can enjoy their sex without interference from him since he’s not aware that they are also dating.

Now, they have some rare rashes around their private parts after joining a sex party and they don’t know what to do next after visiting the hospital several times for treatment.

Initially, she wasn’t interested in the threesome proposal from her husband but she later agreed to it the cold treatment from him.

