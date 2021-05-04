- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah has taken time to school her colleague Paul Adom Otchere after he tried to lay the blame for the current mess in the country on former president John Maham, the media, Covid-19, and CSO’s except on the current president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

FixTheCountry (Fix The Country) has been trending on social media to call on the current leadership of the country to fix the mess and hardship being experienced in the country.

A date has been set for a demonstration to be held in the capital city of the country, Accra, to demonstrate against the hardships in the country.

It’s on this hashtag trending online that Paul Adom Otchere who is an NPP sympathizer sought to drag John Mahama and other institutions into the mess without acknowledging the call on Nana Addo to fix the country has outraged Nana Aba Anampah

Paul Adom Otchere tweeted:

FixIt,#FixTheCountry, but whose fault is it, @JDMahama? @NAkufoAddo? COVID-19, CSO’s, Media, or whom? Deputy Finance Minister joins us tonight on @GoodEvening_Gh to tell us about the new taxes and to answer questions on the-why, the -what, and the-when. #GoodEveningGhana

Paul Adom Otchere’s tweet

But Nana Aba Aanamoah who found the distasteful quickly replied to the tweet, Nana Aba replied:

For once, be brave and tell this administration led by @NAkufoAddo to #FixTheCountry and stop dragging others in. Is John Mahama our President? CSOs, Media? Did we elect them? Stop this life!!

Nana Aba Anamoah’s replied to Paul Adom Otchere

Well, the date for the demonstration is on 11th May, Hope to see you there