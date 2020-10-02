- Advertisement -

As it was expected of her, Ayisha Modi who goes by the She loves Stonebwoy on social media has jumped to the defence of Stonebwoy blasting Iwan for the comment he made in his interview with MzGee.

According to Iwan (Lyrical Gunshot), Stonebwoy has been ignoring his calls on him for a feature. In simple language, Stonebwoy doesn’t want to feature him on his song.

Iwan real name Abdul Razak Issahaku explained that though Stonebwoy has been snubbing him for a feature, he goes about making it look like they(himself and Stonebwoy) are in good terms.

Meanwhile, there is bad blood between them. One thing that angers him the most is that the ‘Bhim’ President like his post on social media, that he strongly dislikes and consequently waring him to stop liking his post on social media.

Well, the unofficial PRO and die-hard supporter of dancehall artist Stonebwoy has replied Iwan via a post on social media.

In a brief description of Iwan’s assertions, Ayisha Modi simple said all that the latter said against her ‘musician’ are all “Foolish Talk”.

Taking to social media to reply Iwan on behalf of Stonebwoy, she wrote;

“Peace and love is what we all need…If there was peace between you @iwan4gh and samini getting a verse from stonebwoy won’t be that difficult because the Bwoy is still paying homage to Samini and can’t betray him..Sometimes we have to look at the bigger picture and how the bond works.

What will be impression after the collaboration??

What will go into minds of people that stone is now chasing people who have issues with samini to pay him back just like how they started criticizing him and his own godfather working together ?

I’m not defending stonebwoy in such situation but let us analyze somethings first and have patience to achieve what we want ?

Foolish talk is a LA disease IWAN???? u ppl should leave my STONEBWOY alone for me la.”

Concurrently, Ayisha Modi in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay revealed that she once helped the career of Samini then called Batman to grow when he had nothing to boast off during the times he had started doing music.

The unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy made it clear that back then she used to steal her mother’s money and gives it to Samini.

Recalling an instance, she said back then when her mother gives her money to be used to purchase food stuffs from the market she takes the money to Samini returns to her mother to tell her the money is lost.

