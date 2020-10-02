type here...
GhPage Entertainment Foolish talk - Ayisha Modi blast Iwan for coming at Stonebwoy
Entertainment

Foolish talk – Ayisha Modi blast Iwan for coming at Stonebwoy

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Iwan(L)-Ayisha-Modi(M)-Stonebwoy(R)
Iwan(L)-Ayisha-Modi(M)-Stonebwoy(R)
- Advertisement -

As it was expected of her, Ayisha Modi who goes by the She loves Stonebwoy on social media has jumped to the defence of Stonebwoy blasting Iwan for the comment he made in his interview with MzGee.

According to Iwan (Lyrical Gunshot), Stonebwoy has been ignoring his calls on him for a feature. In simple language, Stonebwoy doesn’t want to feature him on his song.

Iwan real name Abdul Razak Issahaku explained that though Stonebwoy has been snubbing him for a feature, he goes about making it look like they(himself and Stonebwoy) are in good terms.

Meanwhile, there is bad blood between them. One thing that angers him the most is that the ‘Bhim’ President like his post on social media, that he strongly dislikes and consequently waring him to stop liking his post on social media.

Well, the unofficial PRO and die-hard supporter of dancehall artist Stonebwoy has replied Iwan via a post on social media.

In a brief description of Iwan’s assertions, Ayisha Modi simple said all that the latter said against her ‘musician’ are all “Foolish Talk”.

Taking to social media to reply Iwan on behalf of Stonebwoy, she wrote;

“Peace and love is what we all need…If there was peace between you @iwan4gh and samini getting a verse from stonebwoy won’t be that difficult because the Bwoy is still paying homage to Samini and can’t betray him..Sometimes we have to look at the bigger picture and how the bond works.

What will be impression after the collaboration??

What will go into minds of people that stone is now chasing people who have issues with samini to pay him back just like how they started criticizing him and his own godfather working together ?

I’m not defending stonebwoy in such situation but let us analyze somethings first and have patience to achieve what we want ?

Foolish talk is a LA disease IWAN???? u ppl should leave my STONEBWOY alone for me la.”

See screenshot below;

She loves Stonebwoy
She loves Stonebwoy

Concurrently, Ayisha Modi in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay revealed that she once helped the career of Samini then called Batman to grow when he had nothing to boast off during the times he had started doing music.

The unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy made it clear that back then she used to steal her mother’s money and gives it to Samini.

Recalling an instance, she said back then when her mother gives her money to be used to purchase food stuffs from the market she takes the money to Samini returns to her mother to tell her the money is lost.

READ ALSO: I stole my mother’s money to support Samini when he started – Ayisha Modi

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News