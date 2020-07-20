- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to Joyce Blessing’s marriage brouhaha with husband and a certain lady identified as Juli Jay.

READ ALSO: Joyce Blessing breaks silence on divorce rumours and custody of kids

According to Nana Agradaa, Dave Joy who happens to be the legal husband of singer Joyce Blessing still loves her regardless.

Casting our minds back, news came out that Joyce Blessing and her husband Dave Joy are no more as couples as the two have divorced and thus she (Joye Blessing) wants to take full custody of their children.

The news went rife. Their marriage from what was projected on social media was already broken as the two married parties and was/ are not ready to patch up and come back together again.

It was rumoured that a lady called Juli Jay ( former publicist of the Gospel musician Joyce Blessing) was the real cause of the breakup. She stubbed Joyce and snatched her husband, Dave Joy.

READ ALSO: The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Nana Agradaa, in a new video, pleaded with embattled Joyce Blessing to go back and take back her husband because he loves her irrespective of what might have happened between them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

She advised her to as soon as possible go back to him because that is the best option for her.

Nana Agradaa again in the video ‘prophesied’ to her that if she becomes adamant and moves on with her life, she can’t ever have peace in her next marriage.